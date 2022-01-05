Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on AMIGY. Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

