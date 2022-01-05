Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $255.00. The stock traded as high as $244.41 and last traded at $244.41, with a volume of 2923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.05.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

