Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $667.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

