Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $52.20.

