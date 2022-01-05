Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.2% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

