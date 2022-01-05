Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.