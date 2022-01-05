Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

XMLV opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $58.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59.

