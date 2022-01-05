Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15.94 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

