Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 78,517 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76.

