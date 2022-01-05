Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.15% of B&G Foods worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

BGS stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

