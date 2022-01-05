Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

