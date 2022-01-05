Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,196 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 11.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

