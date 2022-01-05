Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,827,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,851,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

