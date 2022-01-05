Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

