Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 11,575 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

