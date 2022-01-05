Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 88,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $4,900,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

