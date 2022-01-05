AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,287 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 326.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 68,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chimera Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Chimera Investment by 99.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.92. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

