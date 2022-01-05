AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,282,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,758,000 after buying an additional 476,651 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.