AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.97 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.