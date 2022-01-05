AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKN opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

