AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

