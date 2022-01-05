AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

X stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

