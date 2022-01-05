AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,366 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

