Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.08. 161,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,378. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$15.95 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.85.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.