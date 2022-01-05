AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 103.8% in December

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the November 30th total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. AEON Financial Service has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

