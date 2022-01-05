Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

