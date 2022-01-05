AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 64.2% in December

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. AerSale has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

