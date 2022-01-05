AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIDR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AEye stock remained flat at $$5.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33. AEye has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that AEye will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth $45,000.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

