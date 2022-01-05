Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $233.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

