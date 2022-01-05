Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

