Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

