Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Down 4.5%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.45 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 1,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73.

About Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

