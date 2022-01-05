Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
