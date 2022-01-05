Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

