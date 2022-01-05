AIA Group Ltd Invests $219,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

