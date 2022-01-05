AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $61,155,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

