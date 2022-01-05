AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 364,401 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $7,476,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $27,415,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $5,235,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $7,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

