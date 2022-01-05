Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 608,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRN. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

