Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.95 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.