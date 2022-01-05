Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in December

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC cut shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

