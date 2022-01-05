Akropolis (AKRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.60 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $80.06 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.