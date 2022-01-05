Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17. 54,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

