Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.47

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion VCT stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £51.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.46. Albion VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.96).

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

