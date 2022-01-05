Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Up 53.1% This Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $375.81 or 0.00807589 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $356.23 million and approximately $64.17 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,135,261 coins and its circulating supply is 947,888 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

