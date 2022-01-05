Alchemy Pay 24-Hour Volume Tops $59.88 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $250.73 million and approximately $59.88 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00313359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00136324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00089415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002922 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,831,091,200 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

