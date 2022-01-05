Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.07 and last traded at $124.75. 327,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,513,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $341.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.