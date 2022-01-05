Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $42.21

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $43.73. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

