Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

