Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 18 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $52,011.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50.

On Monday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,888.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,929.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

