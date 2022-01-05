Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total value of $7,151,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $440,111,074. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,888.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,808.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

