Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,917.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,779.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

